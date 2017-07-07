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bobby hendry
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man wearing black shorts
minnehaha falls
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Minnehaha Falls, Blue Mountain, Katoomba, Australia
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Published on
July 7, 2017 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
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man
waterfall
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rock
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traveling
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back
sitting
shorts
sit
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caucasian
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human
river
australia
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