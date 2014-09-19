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Ryan Tauss
ryantauss
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man wearing black leather jacket
Man in jacket taking photo
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
technology
man
fashion
black
profile
tech
phone
camera
photographer
europe
focus
male
taking photo
leather
style
outdoors
tourist
leather jacket
intent
High resolution images
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