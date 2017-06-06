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Quinten de Graaf
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man wearing black jacket standing near body of water
Baby it’s cold outside
A map marker
Gaasperplas, Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
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Published on
June 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
winter
snow
grey
lake
hair
glasses
cold
moody
guy
sweater
coat
ducks
beard
shore
gloomy
hipster
freezing
facial hair
people
Creative Commons images
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