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Luke Pamer
luke_pamer
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man wearing black jacket holding DSLR camera while taking photo standing on brown cliff during day time
Photo of cliff and mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
photography
friends
rock
brown
rocks
guy
utah
hike
explore
isolation
outside
peak
views
climber
sight
apex
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