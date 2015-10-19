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Luke Pamer
luke_pamer
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man wearing black and orange Baxin cap looking down
Kneeling man in baseball cap
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
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Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
man
people
black
human
face
orange
clothing
sports
adult
male
jacket
hat
guy
cap
beard
hipster
caucasian
fashion
united states
Backgrounds
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