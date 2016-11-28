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Warren
wflwong
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man wearing black and grey hoodie standing near lake
Contemplation
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
people
sunset
dark
trees
lake
horizon
view
marsh
land
human
clothing
hoodie
outdoors
apparel
sweater
sweatshirt
hood
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