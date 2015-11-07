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Michael Wilkin
elcapitanmurphy
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man walking on side walk
Canary Island street
A map marker
Canary Islands, Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 7, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
man
building
summer
architecture
wall
street
alone
shadow
palm tree
brown
sunlight
palm trees
town
palm
sunny
solitude
cobblestone
walkway
spain
Historical images
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