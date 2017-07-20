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Holly Mandarich
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man walking on rock mountain
Backpacking Adventures
A map marker
Colorado, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 20, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
outdoor
snow
natural
cloud
hiking
adventure
rock
brown
colorado
backpack
hike
explore
rocky mountains
scene
outside
hiker
backpacker
neature
mountain range
Creative Commons images
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