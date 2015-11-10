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Matthew Kalapuch
matthewkalapuch
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man walking on road towards mountain
Hiking By The Sheep
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Unnamed Road, Isle of Skye IV47 8SG, UK, Highland, United Kingdom
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Published on
November 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
cloud
grey
hiking
sheep
fog
path
lonely
tourism
backpack
walk
tourist
hike
wilderness
trail
loneliness
rural
backpacker
walker
united kingdom
Historical images
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