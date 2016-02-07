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Alice Donovan Rouse
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man walking on road covered with snow between vehicles and concrete buildings during daytime
man walking snowy street
A map marker
Charlestown, Boston, United States
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Published on
February 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
winter
cars
snow
white
grey
boston
apartment building
balcony
suv
snowy
grey sky
lamp post
snowstorm
streetlight
lamp light
red brick
slush
snow covered trees
Non-copyrighted images
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