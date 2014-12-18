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Jordan McQueen
jordanfmcqueen
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man walking on road at daytime
Long Walks Alone
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPad4,1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
man
road
trees
grey
morning
lonely
village
road trip
decision
crossroads
isolation
man walking
alley
intersection
long
looking out
jog
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