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Ales Krivec
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man walking on dirt trail
Hiking towards Cinque Torri
A map marker
Cinque Torri, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
forest
land
human
plant
italy
sport
sports
hiking
mountain range
outdoors
woodland
pine
vegetation
peak
fir
slope
conifer
abies
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