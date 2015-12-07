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Dan Gribbin
dangribbin
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man walking in the middle of rail road
Rochester railroad bridge
A map marker
Rochester, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
sunset
sunrise
grey
bridge
walking
path
sunlight
dawn
backpack
railway
track
abandoned
hiker
exploration
walking alone
railroad
trellis
tracks
rails
Backgrounds
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