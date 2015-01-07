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man walking in rice field
Hiking In The Country
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSC-T700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
green
sun
road
farm
hiking
alone
walking
horizon
walk
country
trail
dirt road
solo
open field
long journey
praire
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