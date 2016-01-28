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Andrew Amistad
aamistad
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man walking hallway during daytime
Detroit graffiti
A map marker
Detroit, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH4
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
road
light
street
grey
urban
bridge
walking
male
parking lot
detroit
michigan
messy
walking away
urban decay
urbex
under
united states
Non-copyrighted images
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