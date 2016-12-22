My friend and I grabbed our cameras on a chilly winter day and explored the interesting Canadian city of Calgary, Alberta. I really enjoy just watching people (in a non-creepy way) and observing their daily life. It amazes me that every person lives a completely unique and separate life, yet we (try to) live as cohesively as we can as a part of this world. Every person is going through so much in their heads, but we just see the outside of them as they pass us by.
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