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Tim Mossholder
timmossholder
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man using smartphone standing beside fence
Shooting Yellow
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Carrizo Plain National Monument, Santa Margarita, United States
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Published on
April 12, 2017 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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man
phone
photography
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yellow
hills
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wild flowers
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road
clothing
countryside
grassland
mountain range
outdoors
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