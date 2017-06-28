Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Taylor Grote
taylor_grote
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man using smartphone
texting from a hilltop
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
man
tech
grey
text
view
cell
cell phone
texting
earring
denim jacket
african american
iowa
dreadlocks
jean jacket
dreads
dad hat
people
human
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20