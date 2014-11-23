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Matthew Brodeur
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man taking photo of trees
Hiking Instagrams
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Tallulah Gorge Rim Trail, Tallulah Falls, GA 30573, USA, United States
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Published on
November 23, 2014 (UTC)
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Apple, iPhone 6 Plus
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Unsplash License
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hiking
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youth
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shooting
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suspension
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taking picture
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