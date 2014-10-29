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Alec Moore
alecmmoore
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man standing on snow covered surface
Cross Country Skiing
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
snow
sport
grey
sports
lake
adventure
ski
skiing
outdoors
challenge
wild
frozen
tundra
solo
skier
expanse
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