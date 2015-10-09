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Dhery Moelz
ckprdaw
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man standing on rock surrounded by trees
Hats off
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
autumn
fall
trees
purple
leaves
black man
male model
smoking
style
cigarette
outside
forestry
backpacker
hipster
fedora
outsider
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