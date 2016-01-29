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Sean Stratton
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man standing on road
Man on Venice boardwalk
A map marker
Venice, Los Angeles, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 29, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
travel
people
crowd
yellow
shadow
male
vacation
palm tree
california
venice
sunlight
backpack
break
explore
venice beach
pedestrians
cali
human
los angeles
Non-copyrighted images
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