Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Nursultan Rakysh
rakysh
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man standing on mountain looking at lake under white clouds at daytime
Man looking at lake, Almaty
A map marker
Almaty, Kazakhstan
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
blue
snow
lake
alone
rock
outdoors
mountain lake
glacier
teal
serene
turquoise
turquoise wallpaper
aqua
water lake
mountain side
kazakhstan
almaty
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20