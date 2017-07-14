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JC Dela Cuesta
jdelacuesta
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man standing on metal railing overlooking beach shoreline under gray cloudy skies at daytime
Balancing Santa Monica Pier
A map marker
Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100F
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
photography
street
grey
balance
athlete
activity
cloudy
candid
santa monica
active
pier
rail
balancing
overcast
beach
people
building
sea
human
bridge
HDR images
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