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Nathan Boadle
nathanb
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man standing on lake dock watching water under blue sky during daytime
On the pier’s edge
A map marker
3062 Harihari Hwy, Harihari 7884, New Zealand, Harihari
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Published on
June 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
people
sea
blue
clouds
trees
lake
calm
young man
pond
mood
solitude
concept
outside
dock
pier
symmetrical
lake side
new zealand
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