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Joshua Earle
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man standing on gray concrete dock facing body of water and mountains at daytime
Stone jetty on a cloudy day
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
sea
blue
mountains
rain
grey
adventure
vacation
path
challenge
view
tourist
trip
courage
dock
solo
wet
before
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