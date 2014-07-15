Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Grégoire Hervé-Bazin
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man standing on body of water holding paddle
Evening paddleboarding
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
green
clouds
sport
red
alone
lonely
horizon
outdoors
challenge
danger
loneliness
wow
inspiring
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20