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Jeremy Cai
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man standing on asphalt road beside body of water under gray sky
lonely walk on sea road
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 29, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
space
sea
human
road
grey
alone
path
journey
think
walk
gray
contrast
loneliness
cloudy
solo
lone
steet
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