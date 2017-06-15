I have looked at my father, at different moments in my life. Whether it was when I was coming home from military leave or it was just me coming home from school.. he always looked more tired than any one I knew. It wasn’t his work, his past, or his cancer that made him exhausted. It was the constant pressure of him worrying about the well being of the family that made him look like he never got a wink of sleep. I never really appreciated him until I started taking care of my own family… There is so much more that I could write. But every time I see this face, I see perseverance and love.