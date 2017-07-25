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Philippe Toupet
philippetoupet
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man standing near body of water
Hanging
A map marker
Alps
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
man
outdoor
trees
grey
monochrome
lakeside
people
human
alps
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