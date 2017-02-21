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Zoltan Tasi
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man standing near bench
Lost
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
man
sea
clouds
cloud
grey
alone
bench
human
clothing
furniture
weather
outdoors
apparel
sitting
coat
park bench
overcoat
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