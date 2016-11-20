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Spirituality
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man standing near altar praying
Praying church
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
church
grey
god
jesus
pray
spirituality
religious
holy
humble
preach
repent
kneel
prayer
christian
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