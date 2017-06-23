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Marcos Luiz Photograph
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man standing in front of microphone
MICROPHONE
A map marker
Gelain Colônia De Lazer, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
music
god
jesus
microphone
rock
public speaking
band
camp
mic
stand
micro
people
human
plant
brazil
pottery
vase
potted plant
jar
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