Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Matthew Henry
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Business & Work
,
Current Events
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man standing in front of building
Businessman crossing street
A map marker
Financial District, Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
business
city
man
building
architecture
work
street
grey
toronto
street photography
financial
suit
covid
downtown
coronavirus
center
grind
district
9 to 5
HD Wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20