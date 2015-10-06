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Taylor Nicole
taynicole0630
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man standing in front dried grass field near gray mountains under gray sky
Exploring the canyon
A map marker
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Las Vegas, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
model
mountains
human
hot
sand
alone
adventure
journey
bag
hills
outdoors
walk
lost
sunny
bush
dry
trek
people
las vegas
united states
HD Wallpapers
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