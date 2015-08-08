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Elijah Hail
elijahhail
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man standing in foggy area
Farming in Frederick
A map marker
Frederick
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
dark
grey
scenery
leaves
field
plants
smoke
fog
creepy
outdoors
hat
mist
cloudy
scene
mysterious
smog
b&w
mystic
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