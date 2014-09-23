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Todd Quackenbush
toddquackenbush
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man standing facing body of water under white sky
Contemplating By The Lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 23, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
blue
winter
sad
grey
waves
hills
hill
cold
moody
quiet
legs
steam
melancholy
jetty
overlook
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