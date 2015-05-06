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Joanna Boj
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man standing beside espresso maker
Cook in a café
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
city
man
restaurant
kitchen
cafe
grey
cooking
chef
drink
shop
barista
coffee machine
cook
deli
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