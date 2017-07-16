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Victoriano Izquierdo
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man standing behind railing of subway station platform
Shinkansen
A map marker
Tokyo Station, Chiyoda-ku, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
work
tokyo
grey
train
security
transportation
speed
transport
subway
fast
platform
public transport
bullet train
shinkansen
guard
station
bodyguard
sheriff
passenger train
watchman
Royalty-free images
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