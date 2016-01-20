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Robert Wilcox
robert_wilcox
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man standing at rock formation
Foggy Adventures
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
LGE, Nexus 5X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
trees
grey
alone
fog
rocks
outdoors
mystery
cliff
mist
solitude
standing
boulder
solo
edge
far away
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