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man smoking on mountain summit
Man smoking on mountain
A map marker
Xím Vàng, Vietnam
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
sad
grey
alone
smoking
valley
asian
people
human
snow
vietnam
ice
outdoors
glacier
leisure activities
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