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man smoking near wall and plant during daytime
Russian Taiga
A map marker
Knyazevka, Russia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
house
dark
leaves
window
gardening
village
old man
smoking
elderly
old
mystery
inside
sit
smoker
people
human
plant
bike
vehicle
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