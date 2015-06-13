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Carina Tysvær
dagny
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man skiing on ice near trees during daytime
Skier on sunny slope
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
winter
mountains
snow
trees
sport
grey
shadow
fog
silhouette
ski
skiing
cold
trek
slope
piste
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