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Samuel Castro
xamucastro
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man sketching portrait of woman
Artist drawing girl’s face
A map marker
Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
face
work
grey
gray
create
eyebrow
chalk
drawer
fade
pastels
blend
concentrate
talented
ojo
paris
france
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