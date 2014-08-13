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Kelsey Johnsen
kelseyjohnsen
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man sitting on rock looking on sea at daytime
Ocean bay view
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 13, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
man
sea
blue
alone
lonely
coast
seascape
bondi beach
shoreline
day
blue sea
silent
boulder
cliffs
rocky shore
sandy
barren
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