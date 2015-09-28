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Marie-Sophie Tékian
mstekian
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man sitting on green chair reading book
The Luxembourg Garden
A map marker
Le Jardin du Luxembourg, Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
flower
people
spring
couple
summer
green
clouds
garden
blue sky
park
relax
box
relaxing
sitting
chairs
leisure
caucasian
paris
france
Public domain images
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