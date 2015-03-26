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Joshua Earle
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man sitting on gray rock while staring at white clouds
Sunset in Solitude
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
clouds
grey
rock
skyline
outdoors
dawn
view
waiting
mist
hike
solitude
overview
top
above clouds
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