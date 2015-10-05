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Hannah Morgan
hannahmorgan7
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man sitting on gray rock during daytime
Rest during a hike
A map marker
Chilhowee, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
fashion
black
natural
shoes
watch
rock
feet
soil
rocks
shoe
jeans
outdoors
guy
dirt
wilderness
explore
stick
boot
united states
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