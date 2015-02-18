Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Bethany Legg
bkotynski
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Business & Work
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
man sitting on chair in front on window during daytime
man reading in office
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
city
man
people
sun
white
table
window
reading
working
chair
sunshine
lonely
sunlight
windows
bokeh
lens flare
sitting
chairs
sunflare
Non-copyrighted images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20