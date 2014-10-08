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Jadon Barnes
jadonbarnes
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man sitting on chair facing table inside building
Lone office worker
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 8, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
building
work
warehouse
factory
window
urban
studio
office space
workspace
sunlight
empty
glow
pillars
loft
office chairs
large room
people
laptop
computer
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